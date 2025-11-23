Alankrita Sahai on her Lucknow visit: Engagement can surely happen, if all goes well

Actor Alankrita Sahai says she may be preparing for a major milestone in her personal life next year, hinting that an engagement in 2026 is very much on the cards. The actor, who has been in a steady relationship with an entrepreneur for over two years, says, “Love is a beautiful thing, and my personal relationship actually did help me cope with stress after losing my father,” she shares. Alankrita Sahai

Alankrita, however, remains guarded about revealing his identity. As someone outside the entertainment industry, she says he prefers his privacy. “There’s no point in disclosing his identity and bringing him into the spotlight until we both decide to reveal it,” she says.

While marriage may be a longer-term plan, the actor confirms that both she and her partner feel ready to formalise the relationship. “We have known each other for quite some time; he has been there with me through thick and thin,” she says. One of the things that strengthened her belief in the relationship is his support: “He shares the same concern for my family as I do, so I strongly feel we can take this forward. 2026 will be a big year for me.”

For Alankrita, the engagement is not just a formality. “The proposal and engagement ceremony should be something out of the box. I want him to surprise me by planning things to perfection. I feel anything related to love should be celebrated in a big way, so engagement next year for sure and marriage can wait until later,” she says.

It was this year in September that Alankrita moved back to Mumbai from Chandigarh. “My father’s death left me all sad and under stress, so I left my home in Mumbai for over three years, only to come back this year as I felt I can get back on my toes now. I also got an offer for two OTT projects, for which I start shooting from the first week of next month, as well as a Tamil-Telugu film as one of the lead actors, which will go on floor in February next year,” adds the actor.



