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Alia Bhatt and Sharvari join Samay Raina for India's Got Latent season 2? Leaked pic from shoot goes viral

Social media buzz is high ever since a picture, allegedly from the sets of India's Got Latent season 2, got leaked.

Published on: May 19, 2026 11:47 am IST
By Rishabh Suri
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India's Got Latent is making a comeback, and that's been heartening news for all the fans of the talent-based comedy show. First aired on YouTube in 2024, it was caught up in legal controversies and taken off the platform soon. But it's creator, stand-up comic Samay Raina is set to bring it back. The first picture from the shoot has went viral, and fans are both excited and disappointed.

The leaked pic

The leaked picture in question shows two new additions to the panel of judges- actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari. Check it out!

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari spotted at the shoot of India's Got Latent season 2, in an unverified picture

Fans on social media quickly deduced that the episode will see the duo promoting their upcoming spy thriller Alpha together. Some even claimed it's an AI-generated picture.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Alia Bhatt and Sharvari join Samay Raina for India's Got Latent season 2? Leaked pic from shoot goes viral
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Alia Bhatt and Sharvari join Samay Raina for India's Got Latent season 2? Leaked pic from shoot goes viral
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