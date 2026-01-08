Alia Bhatt reviews Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, expresses excitement for part two: ‘It’s the choice of…’

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are two actors who share a great bond off-camera. This friendship even reflects each time the stars come together onscreen, leaving us in awe of their effortless chemistry. So when the entire country — including the likes of actors Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi and Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga — gushed over Ranveer’s recently released film Dhurandhar except Alia, netizens wondered what happened? Well, ending all rumours once and for all, Alia has now reviewed Dhurandhar , congratulating the entire team of the Aditya Dhar blockbuster.

The post shared on Instagram by Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt’s production house Eternal Sunshine Productions read: “It's the voice of today's India. It's the choice of today's India. It's based on a chapter in history. And now it's the number on chapter in India's cinema history ☀️🫶✨. Cheers to Dhurandhar. And three cheers to the ENTIRE team. You not only created waves. You brought the high tide back to the theatres. If this is what part one did in winter, imagine what part two will bring in spring!!!!” Reposting the same on her Instagram story, Alia wrote: “Movie magic 🪄.”

Well, Alia’s review of Dhurandhar received mixed reactions online. For instance, a fan gushed, “This is what secure actor alia is ❤️ love you alia proudly your fans !! ❤️🙌,” whereas another comment read, “That's how you appreciate a film, the hatred can't get in your way, you do what you do Alia 🔥❤️.” However, the actor was also trolled by some netizens. One such comment read, “This feels so ‘karna hi padega’ type of post😒,” whereas another social media user claimed, “Bahut der kar di janab aane mein, par Kai hafte lage honge dil ko samjhaane mein.”

On the work front, Ranveer is currently busy gearing up for Dhurandhar 2, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19. Alia, on the other hand, is shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.