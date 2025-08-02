Alia Bhatt shares unseen BTS video from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after National Award win; watch

The 71st National Film Awards were announced on Friday at the National Media Centre in New Delhi, and Alia Bhatt is celebrating in the most heartwarming way possible. After winning accolades for Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2023, the actor has once again found herself in the National Awards spotlight, this time for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The Karan Johar directorial, co-starring Ranveer Singh, bagged Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography for Dhindhora Baje Re, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. While Ranveer dropped an emotional note about the film’s impact just yesterday, Alia marked the occasion with a beautiful tribute of her own, and it came with an exclusive behind-the-scenes treat for fans.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a throwback video where she's seen dancing under the guidance of Merchant. The most heartwarming moment? Towards the end of the clip, a visibly impressed Merchant hands Alia a cash token — a classic filmi gesture — and Alia touches her feet and jumps in giddy excitement. In her caption, Alia wrote, “Reliving these memories and my heart is soooo full today Dhindhora Baje Re is your brilliance @vaibhavi.merchant.” She continued, “Forever grateful for the unforgettable journey that was #RRKPK, and to every single member of this brilliant team, this win is yours. Big big love to this wholesome happy journey.”

Reactions poured in instantly with fans and celebs praising the effort behind the glamour: “The result we see and the efforts we didn't see❤️.” Another said, “Congratulations to the whole team 😍😍😍.” One more commented, “The amount of dedication you show for each of your songs is incredible❤️👑.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh reflected on the film’s emotional resonance in his own tribute: “The real win for RRKPK is how it has grown to become people’s go-to comfort film. They rewatch it again and again, as a form of emotional regulation. Ek aisi film jo dil ka bojh halka kar deti hai. That’s wholesome entertainment indeed. Feeling proud, feeling blessed, feeling grateful.” Director Karan Johar also shared his gratitude on social media through a post saying, “It feels surreal, 2 years on… to receive so much love for a film that we put so much love in. To have everyone across the world resonate so deeply, that they choose to call the story, the music, the characters, the dance and everything - their OWN!”

Other wins

Among other major wins this year: 12th Fail (2023) by Vidhu Vinod Chopra bagged Best Feature Film, with its lead Vikrant Massey sharing Best Actor with Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan (2023). Best Actress went to Rani Mukerji for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023), and Sudipto Sen won Best Director for The Kerala Story (2023).