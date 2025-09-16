All The President's Men, Out of Africa star Robert Redford dies at 89

Over the course of six decades, Redford built one of the most remarkable careers in American cinema, moving seamlessly between actor, director and producer. His breakthrough came in the late 1960s opposite Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid , a film that cemented him as one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. He followed it with The Sting in 1973, which won the Oscar for Best Picture, and All the President’s Men in 1976, where he portrayed journalist Bob Woodward in the Watergate drama that became a cultural touchstone.

Robert Redford, the Hollywood leading man celebrated for classics such as Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid , The Sting, Out of Africa and All the President’s Men , died on Tuesday at the age of 89, The New York Times reported, citing his publicist.

Beyond his striking screen presence, Redford also carved out a reputation as a filmmaker of depth and sensitivity. His directorial debut, Ordinary People (1980), won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director, establishing him as one of the rare actors who successfully transitioned behind the camera. He later directed films such as A River Runs Through It and Quiz Show, both of which further underscored his storytelling prowess.

While his name became synonymous with box-office success in the 1970s, Redford continued to reinvent himself in the decades that followed. He appeared in projects as varied as The Horse Whisperer, Spy Game and All Is Lost, where his near-silent performance drew widespread acclaim. Even late in his career, he remained relevant to new audiences, taking on roles in Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and David Lowery’s The Old Man & the Gun.

News of his passing has led to an outpouring of tributes from Hollywood and beyond, with many remembering him as both a star who defined an era and a filmmaker who left an indelible mark on American culture.