Alliance winner Mini Mathur on ‘controlling Nikhil Chinapa’ claims: We’re both each other’s puppets

Mini Mathur’s equation with Nikhil Chinapa became one of the biggest talking points during her journey on Alliance. While some viewers accused her of influencing his game, others argued it was Nikhil who was calling the shots. Amused by the contrasting opinions, the actor-host says the criticism misses the point of a friendship that has stood the test of time.

Alliance winner Mini Mathur on ‘controlling Nikhil’ claims: We’re both each other’s puppets

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Speaking to HT City after winning Alliance, Mini dismissed the claims with humour. “Some people are saying I am Nikhil’s puppet. Some people are saying Nikhil is my puppet. I think it’s a wonderful relationship then. It’s a great alliance of 25 years where we are both each other’s puppets and we both did so well,” she says.

Mini believes people often mistake trust and support for manipulation. “I’m glad that somebody having your back is treated as puppetry or manipulation. It doesn’t work like that. We’ve both had 30-year careers and worked so many jobs. I don’t think we are such easily manipulatable people.”

While Alliance introduced her to a new generation of reality show viewers, Mini insists that participating in the show was never about reinventing herself or embarking on a second innings as a reality television contestant.

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{{^usCountry}} “I never say never, but I didn’t do Alliance with the intent of restarting my career as a reality show contestant,” she shares, adding: “I have a women’s health business coming up and I’m launching something soon.” Instead, she hopes the industry sees her victory as proof that there are meaningful stories waiting to be told for women beyond a certain age. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I never say never, but I didn’t do Alliance with the intent of restarting my career as a reality show contestant,” she shares, adding: “I have a women’s health business coming up and I’m launching something soon.” Instead, she hopes the industry sees her victory as proof that there are meaningful stories waiting to be told for women beyond a certain age. {{/usCountry}}

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“I would like the world to realise that women in their 50s have main character energy. You don’t have to put me on the side and give me something small. Craft something around me and I’ll do it. Why should I repeat my wins? Give me something new and I’ll bite it.”

Reflecting on her overall journey, Mini says one of the most memorable moments was reuniting with her family during the show after weeks of consciously keeping thoughts of home at bay. “I was surviving there by keeping my mind completely blocked from family. These six weeks really ate into my time with my daughter, so I wanted to make it worth it. When my family came, they reminded me of something I had always taught my children—that whatever you do, you have to be the best at it. They told me, ‘You always taught us to give our best, so now you win this and come back.’ It was emotional, but it recharged me.”

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