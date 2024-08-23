Amid uproar over Kolkata rape-murder case, Kanika Dhillon says ‘men need to step up to make workplaces safe for women'

Producer-screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, known for creating powerful female characters, turns 40 on August 24. Her work, from Taapsee Pannu's femme fatale Rani in Haseen Dillruba and Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba to Kiara Advani’s courageous role in Guilty, reflects a commitment to ensuring that women in her stories have both agency and authority. Kanika Dhillon

Amid the ongoing protests against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar hospital, and in light of the Badlapur sexual abuse case and other rising crimes against women across the country, Dhillon shares her perspective on improving workplace safety for women.

Dhillpn's advice to her colleagues are based on two key principles: resilience and solidarity. "I tell my female colleagues, no matter what happens, you have to show up for work the next day. No matter what the setback or humiliation or gender bias at the workplace. Don’t let them win. And, I believe that when strong women come together magic happens. We have to lend our shoulders to each other," she says.

Dhillon acknowledges the role of ‘credible women’ who are currently leading efforts for change but stresses that the responsibility does not rest solely on them. “Given the environment we are in, men need to step up and take a lot of ownership,” she says, adding, “They need to now act. They cannot just sit saying ‘we agree with you, empathise with women.’ They need to act a lot more to make the environment more safe and professional for women.”

Calling it a "patriarchal" society, Dhillon says that mere sympathy is insufficient. She calls for a united effort, stating, “Men have to rally with the women for ethics policies, anti-sexual and anti-rape laws. Men and women have to work together on this.”