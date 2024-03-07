 Kanika Dhillon: I refuse to live by another’s idea of an ideal successful woman - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Kanika Dhillon on living life on her own terms and womanhood

Kanika Dhillon on living life on her own terms and womanhood

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 07, 2024 09:13 PM IST

On International Women's Day, writer-producer Kanika Dhillon talks about representation of women in cinema and what changed after becoming a mother

Writer-producer Kanika Dhillon has been the name behind films like Manmarziyaan (2018), Haseen Dillruba (2021) and Dunki (2023). Yet, it has been a difficult career journey for her. “I refuse to live someone else’s idea of what an ideal successful woman is and that has been my biggest challenge as well as my biggest victory,” says Dhillon.

Kanika Dhillon
Kanika Dhillon

On International Women’s Day today, talking about representation of women in cinema, the 39-year-old states, “In popular culture, the ideal woman image has dominated, and we’ve had a narrow definition of being a woman.” She adds that while things are changing for the better, there is still a long way to go. However, Dhillon also points out how women themselves pose danger for their own gender. She says, “We have a patriarchal narrative with men, but the women who are pandering to it and are hypocritical about it, are the bigger problems today. As women, when we pull other women down, we are doing a bigger disservice. This hypocrisy by women is more dangerous than men.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Dhillon and husband-writer Himanshu Sharma welcomed their baby boy Veer in 2021, and while she loves being a mother, she points out the bias against working moms. Revealing a shocking incident, she shares, “I was in a meeting with a man who wanted to renegotiate my contract’s commercial terms because I was pregnant, and he thought I won’t be able to fulfil my responsibilities.”

Yet, Dhillon calls becoming a mother “the best thing that has happened to me.” “Opposite to what is said, my ambitions have gotten bigger after I became a mother,” she concludes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On