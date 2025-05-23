Amidst the ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni, Taylor Swift wishes she was never friends with Blake Lively: Report

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has reportedly distanced herself from her longtime friendship with Blake Lively following complications stemming from Blake’s ongoing legal battle with actor Justin Baldoni. “Right now, if Taylor had one wish it would be that she never met Blake.” The source added, “Although there have been good times during their relationship, the issues now concerning the Baldoni case have outweighed them,” a source was quoted as saying by British tabolid Daily Mail. Blake Lively and Taylor Swift

The insider went on to say, “When Taylor looks back at their friendship, she realizes it wasn’t worth all the stress Blake put her through. She can now see all the red flags that should have been a warning to her. Taylor’s relieved the relationship is over. She put up with Blake’s antics for too long because she’s a loyal friend. It took the It Ends With Us drama to finally get her to pull the trigger on it.”

The falling out is reportedly due in part to Blake’s alleged behaviour within their friend group. The former Gossip Girl star “always wanted to be the leader of the pack,” and Taylor often had to “tone Blake down.” The rift appears to extend beyond just the two women, with Taylor’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, also stepping back from the couple. Travis recently unfollowed Blake’s husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, on Instagram. “Taylor and Travis are disgusted with Blake and Ryan and how they tried to use Taylor in their fight against Justin Baldoni. They’re vowing their break from the acting couple is permanent,” the source added.

The 35-year-old singer was originally mentioned in Justin’s $400 million lawsuit filed in January against Blake, and Ryan. Justin, who starred in and produced It Ends With Us, had been previously sued by Blake in December 2024 for sexual harassment. In his countersuit, Justin claimed Blake attempted to leverage her connection to Taylor to gain creative control over the production.

Complicating matters further, Justin’s legal team alleged earlier this month that Blake’s lawyer threatened to leak private messages between Taylor and the actor unless Taylor publicly took Blake’s side. In response, Blake’s attorney, Michael Gottlieb, issued a firm denial. “We unequivocally deny all of these so-called allegations, which are cowardly sourced to supposed anonymous sources, and completely untethered from reality,” she had said, as reported by Page Six.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Taylor emphasised her complete lack of involvement in the film or the legal drama surrounding it. “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history,” the rep said in a statement.

On Thursday, Justin’s legal team officially withdrew Taylor’s subpoena. According to report, multiple sources suggested that that Justin's legal team “voluntarily received” the information they were seeking.