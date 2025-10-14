Amitabh Bachchan catches the ‘Labubu’ fever - Watch

In the caption, he jokingly mentions that reciting the Hanuman Chalisa with Labubu is a must.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has joined the “Labubu” craze. Taking to his Instagram, the 83-year-old shared a video, of a doll hanging from his car’s rear view mirror. The veteran actor can be heard introducing the doll in his iconic voice, saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, presenting the Labubu, now in my car.”

The post has garnered plenty of attention and admiration from fans, with one user commenting, “Haha...The Original OG!! The Voice - the charizzzzma.. Lucky Labubu.. gets to breathe the same air as THE MAN.” Another fan noted that passersby wouldn’t know that Amitabh Bachchan is sitting inside the car next to them.

This fun post comes after the Bachchan family celebrated the win of son Abhishek receiving an award for Best Actor for his film, I Want to Talk. Amitabh expressed his gratitude on social media, sharing a photo of the three Black Lady awards.

He wrote, “One family.. Three members of the same family in the same industry. And three awards in the same day 70 years of Filmfare honouring Jaya .. Best actor of 2025 for Abhishek .. and yours truly for the 70 years celebration .. Many many thanks (sic).”