Amitabh Bachchan opens up on father-son bond with Abhishek Bachchan: ‘He walks into my room unannounced…’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actor Abhishek Bachchan have always shared one of Bollywood’s most admired father-son bonds. Known for their quiet affection, the two often express their connection through heartfelt gestures and now, Amitabh has shared a deeply personal moment that captures the essence of their relationship. Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan

In a recent post on his blog, the 81-year-old actor revealed how Abhishek’s unannounced visit brought him calm and comfort at a time when he was feeling anxious and displaced. “And in the distress of dislocation of disconnection of just the futility of displacement... comes a welcome breath... the SON... walks into my room unannounced... in a surprise... simply washed away all the negativity the worry the anxiousness (sic),” Amitabh wrote.

‘Abhishek is a beautiful, considerate partner…'

The veteran actor reflected on the warmth his son brought in that quiet, unexpected moment. “Abhishek is a beautiful, considerate partner, friend and more (sic),” he added, expressing gratitude for the reassurance that family continues to bring him even after decades in the public eye.

Amitabh, who married actor and politician Jaya Bachchan in June 1973, is father to two children, Shweta and Abhishek. Over the years, the Bachchan family has remained one of Bollywood’s most closely knit households, with both Amitabh and Abhishek often praising each other’s work and character in public.

Recent work On the professional front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan (2024), a Tamil-language action drama directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film features Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier, among others. It follows a senior police officer who accidentally kills an innocent man during an encounter while investigating a teacher’s murder.

Abhishek, meanwhile, was last seen in Kaalidhar Laapata (2025), directed by Madhumita. The film tells the story of Kaalidhar, a middle-aged man struggling with memory loss and a sense of abandonment after overhearing his family’s plan to leave him behind during a religious gathering. Choosing to walk away, he embarks on a journey of rediscovery and meets Ballu, an eight-year-old orphan.