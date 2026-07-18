Amol Parashar on dealing with rumours: I don’t get bothered until it’s distasteful

Amol Parashar had the release of Gram Chikitsalay season 2 recently and he is revelling in the love for it. The actor, who became popular for his role of Chitvan in the series Tripling, is happy to have gotten another fan-favourite character of Dr Prabhat Sinha under his belt through the show. “I have done a lot of work in the last 10 years, bas wo phatne wala jo project hai wo Tripling ke baad yahi hua hai. My greatest fear is monotony, so I am happy getting to explore,” he says.

Amol Parashar (Photo: Instagram)

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Dr Sinha is a soft, sensitive man set in a rural setting in the show. Ask Amol Parashar if, in the times of hypermasculine protagonists, having such a character connect to the audience comes with a validation, and he says, “As long as the audience is enjoying the work, they don’t care if it is a soft or hypermasculine protagonist. The audience doesn’t have a mandate. Something might become a trend, but that is also with only the makers. The audience just wants to enjoy and have fun.”

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{{^usCountry}} His character has also got him a lot of female attention in real life as well as on social media. But it has made him more cautious too: “I enjoy the attention as it means that your work has worked in some way. I am able to take that in a fun manner and have a banter. But now I am more cautious of the fact of how I respond. I don’t do anything or say anything that might cross a boundary as they are able to talk to me that way only because they are feeling safe. If I start creeping them out, they will stop reaching out. So, the only place I respond to fans is in public, never on a one-on-one DM because you don't know how one interprets it. I want my fans to feel safe around me,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His character has also got him a lot of female attention in real life as well as on social media. But it has made him more cautious too: “I enjoy the attention as it means that your work has worked in some way. I am able to take that in a fun manner and have a banter. But now I am more cautious of the fact of how I respond. I don’t do anything or say anything that might cross a boundary as they are able to talk to me that way only because they are feeling safe. If I start creeping them out, they will stop reaching out. So, the only place I respond to fans is in public, never on a one-on-one DM because you don't know how one interprets it. I want my fans to feel safe around me,” he says. {{/usCountry}}

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While his stint on OTT has been quite successful, Amol hasn’t had much luck in films. He got appreciation as Bhagat Singh in Sardar Udham (2021), but he hasn't had a big screen project yet, and he blames the COVID-19 pandemic for that. “Perception is a big part of our industry. If any of my films were released on the big screen, it might have been a stamp of approval for my big screen presence, but it didn't happen,” he says, adding, “I don’t want to do a film for the sake of it. My fear is people saying, ‘ye kya aur kyun hi kar diya’. I would rather wait and do more work on the medium that is offering me good work.”

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With more recognition also come more rumours and reports about him. Amol has been in the news for reportedly dating actor Konkona Sensharma. Ask him if he has learnt to deal with rumours about him and his personal life, and he says, “It used to happen before too but it’s just due to social media that the discourse happens more. But at a point in my career, I was told ki ye to hoga. Initially, I used to get angry and frustrated, but now I put my faith in intelligent people. This is part and parcel of being an actor. People have interest in our lives, people love to have conspiracy theories about us. I don’t get bothered until it’s distasteful.”

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