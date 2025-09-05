Amol Parashar opens up about his rumoured relationship with Konkana Sen Sharma: 'People made it official'

Amol Parashar and Konkana Sen Sharma have reportedly been in a relationship for some time, and recent events have only intensified speculation. The two were spotted together publicly for the first time at the premiere of Gram Chikitsalay, Amol’s recent web series. While the internet quickly took this as a sign of them going official, Amol maintains that it wasn’t intended to be a statement. Amol Parashar has been linked to Konkana Sharma following their appearance at the Gram Chikitsalay premiere.

Amol talks about his relationship status

“People made it official… Today, I will choose not to answer. But don’t hate me if I change my mind in a week,” he said in an interview with ETimes, adding that his family and friends were also present on the same day when their picture went viral.

He admitted that he’s still adjusting to the public attention on his personal life. “I’m not complaining. Maybe it will take me some time to talk about my personal life. Some people in the industry said, ‘Amol you are reaching a certain kind of point in your career or a certain kind of point in your fame, where people are going to be interested in your personal life. You can’t fight it’. I took that advice. I went back and I trained myself to at least not feel bad about it, whether it’s Koko (Konkona Sen Sharma) or any other person in the past. It’s happened a couple of times… Maybe the fear is that (the relationship will become part of my entire personality),” he added.

Amol's latest work

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amol Parashar is earning praise for his performance in Gram Chikitsalay, a satirical web series that explores the quirks and challenges of rural healthcare.

He was also seen in Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs, along with Nimrat Kaur and Riddhi Dogra. Directed by Sahir Raza and written by Althea Kaushal, the 8-episode drama streams exclusively on JioHotstar, produced under Ekta and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Digital banner.