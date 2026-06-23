Gram Chikitsalay season 2 review: Rural medical drama fixes its first-season glitches to find its own voice and identity

Gram Chikitsalay season 2 web series review Cast: Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Akash Makhija, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Garima Vikrant Singh and Dinesh Lal Yadav.

Director: Lalitam Tiwari

Rating: ★★★ Over the years, The Viral Fever (TVF) has built a reputation for telling simple, heartfelt stories about ordinary people trying to make a difference within broken systems. Gram Chikitsalay season 2 continues that tradition, but with far more confidence than before. While the first season often struggled to step out of Panchayat's shadow, the new season finally feels comfortable being its own show. It shifts its focus to the everyday realities of rural healthcare, shining a light on the people who quietly keep the system running despite endless challenges. Gram Chikitsalay season 2 poster.

Plot of season 2 of Gram Chikitsalay Dr. Prabhat Sinha (Amol Parashar) returns to Bhatkandi only to realise that earning the villagers' trust was the easier part of the job. The bigger challenge lies within the system itself. The Primary Health Centre is running dangerously low on resources, with even basic medicines missing from its shelves. Determined to change things, Prabhat sets his sights on securing the coveted “Adarsh PHC” certification, hoping it will finally bring consistent government support and improve the clinic's functioning.

But his efforts are constantly challenged by Chetak Kumar (Vinay Pathak), the village's trusted quack whose popularity stems from a strange mix of internet advice, homegrown remedies and long-held local beliefs. This 5-episode season spends more time exploring Chetak's backstory, revealing that he was once a medical student who never fulfilled his ambitions.

Meanwhile, Dr. Gargi Singh (Akansha Ranjan Kapoor) emerges as a strong and steady presence at the clinic. She is no longer a supporting figure on the sidelines but an equal partner in Prabhat's mission. As their bond gradually deepens, Gargi takes the lead in encouraging institutional deliveries and changing long-standing attitudes towards maternal healthcare, a campaign that becomes crucial to their hopes of winning the Adarsh PHC recognition.

Away from the clinic, the season also introduces a pakadwa vivaah crisis involving ward boy Govind (Akash Makhija), adding another layer of humour and chaos to village life. The focus is no longer just on Prabhat's journey, but on the people of Bhatkandi and their collective effort to build something better despite the odds.

Performances You know that feeling when you're watching someone and you just want them to catch a break? That's exactly what watching Amol Parashar as Dr. Prabhat Sinha feels like this season. The man just wants to do the right thing, and the world keeps throwing obstacles his way. He gives a deeply sincere performance that makes you root for him from the very first episode.

And then there's Vinay Pathak, who is just an absolute joy to watch. Chetak Kumar could have been the typical villain of the piece, but Vinay doesn't let that happen. He brings such warmth and unpredictability to the role that you can't help but like him even when he's being insufferable.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor gets a proper arc this time around as Dr. Gargi Singh. She finally feels like an integral part of the story rather than someone who's just... there. Her scenes with Prabhat have an easy, unforced chemistry that brings a lot of heart to the season.

But honestly? Anandeshwar Dwivedi absolutely steals the show as compounder Phutani. The man is a scene-stealer in the best possible way. His comic timing is flawless, and the way he slips into the local dialect makes every line land perfectly.

And here's a nice little touch. The show doesn't overdo its crossovers. When familiar faces from Panchayat like Binod (Ashok Pathak) and Bhushan (Durgesh Kumar) show up, it feels completely organic, not forced. And then there's a delightful appearance by Bhojpuri star Dinesh Lal Yadav that gives the season a fantastic boost right in the middle, just when the pacing starts to settle into a rhythm.