Ananya Panday: I haven't experienced the ‘big, bad world’ of films people talk about

Just four years into her acting career, Ananya Panday has had a lot of takeaways from the film business. While there have been highs, there have been lows too.

Actor Ananya Panday's recent film Dream Girl 2 entered the 100-crore club.

Did she sense people treated her differently when she delivered her first 100- crore film Dream Girl 2, versus when a film like Liger didn't work? She says, "Honestly, I have never come across people treating me any differently. I am lucky and fortunate that I have a warm relationship with everyone. I have not experienced the big bad world that people keep talking about. In terms of people changing their colour , I will not use the word forgiving but they are fair. Everyone understands the cycle of business, and that everyone's turn is going to come, as things change every Friday. So the industry is a lot more understanding about that."

The 24-year-old, who will be seen next in the web show Call Me Bae, says she has learnt from both her successes and failures. "With success, I have learnt how to be level headed and be the humble person that you were before. It has definitely been a roller coaster ride. I am not trying to find anything bad in it in any way," adds Panday.

Commenting on Dream Girl 2 being a much needed success, she continues, "I am grateful to the response, I couldn't have asked for anything bigger or better than that. Obviously the numbers have been very reassuring, because you make movies to reach people."

