Ananya Panday-Kartik Aaryan’s chemistry is smoking hot, but her daddy-daughter dance with Chunky steals the show

Last weekend, some of the most popular actors of the Hindi film industry came under one roof to celebrate cinema with an awards ceremony. This starry evening became even more beautiful when Bollywood divas such as Rasha Thadani and Tamannaah Bhatia set the floor on fire with their crazy dance moves. But one of the most talked about performances was by Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan, who won our hearts in the past with Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) and are all set to reunite in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Ananya and Kartik delivered a romantic performance, which left netizens gushing over their smoking hot chemistry. Ananya Panday's stage performance with Kartik Aaryan and Chunky Panday

The two are so convincing that they actually look like they’re in love! Gushing over Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan’s jodi, one social media user shared, “Ananya and kartik look best together ❤️hottest chemistry 🔥,” whereas another wrote, “This is so romantic 😍we need kartik and Ananya in a romantic movie together 🔥.” Another netizen gushed, “Kartik and Ananya look so hot together 🔥,” while a comment read, “Kartik and Ananya have sizzling chemistry 🔥.” However, the show-stealer performance was a daddy-daughter dance, where Ananya invited her actor father Chunky Panday on the floor.

At this point, Ananya was paying a well-deserved tribute to her father by dancing on his songs. When hsi song Main Tera Tota Tu Meri Maina played, the background dancers pulled Chunky to the stage where he set the dance floor on fire with his evergreen moves. Ananya truly won the ‘Daughter of the Year’ award with this heartwarming performance. In the comment section below, a fan lauded them, writing, “I love this father daughter duo. 😂❤️🔥 Love watching them dancing together, the bond they share is so pure at the same time so beautiful ❤️ god bless them,” whereas another claimed, “Chunkey Pandey raised a nice kid.” Another post read, “At this moment, we all realized — Ananya truly won as a daughter! 🥹❤️A bond so pure, full of love and pride.”

What did you think of Ananya’s energetic dance performance?