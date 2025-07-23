Aneet Padda’s debut film was not Saiyaara! Here’s everything you need to know about her rise

While Saiyaara has sparked a mix of reactions — from praise for its emotional arc to scepticism over its buzz — there’s no denying the talent at the film’s centre. Ahaan Panday may be getting most of the spotlight, but Aneet Padda is quietly turning heads with her screen presence and sharp acting chops. What many don’t know is that Saiyaara isn’t her first foray into acting…not even close! Aneet Padda and Ahaan Pandey

The early grind

Born in October 2002 in Amritsar, Punjab, Padda’s journey to the big screen started long before the red carpets and posters. She studied at Spring Dale Senior School and later pursued a degree in Humanities from Delhi University’s Jesus and Mary College (JMC). Her time at JMC wasn’t just about books — in between lectures, Aneet was constantly auditioning and putting herself out there. Her passion for acting, nurtured since childhood, was always front and center.

The real debut

Long before Saiyaara, Padda dipped her toes into the acting world through television ads, catching the attention of casting directors with her expressive on-screen presence. In 2022, she made her Bollywood debut with Salaam Venky, directed by Revathi and starring Kajol. It was a small role, but one that critics and insiders noticed. That same talent shone brighter in 2024 when she played Roohi Ahuja in Big Girls Don’t Cry, holding her own alongside Pooja Bhatt and Raima Sen.

Enter Saiyaara

So by the time Saiyaara came around, Aneet Padda wasn’t a newcomer — she was already building an impressive résumé. Her audition reportedly left director Mohit Suri stunned, and she was cast as the lead opposite Ahaan Pandey. Given Suri’s track record with romantic dramas like Aashiqui 2 (2013) and Ek Villain (2014), the role marked a major step forward for Aneet but it wasn’t her starting line.

Whether or not Saiyaara lives up to the hype, Padda certainly does. With a mix of education, early hustle, and clear screen presence, she’s one to watch — not just for her past work, but for everything that’s yet to come.