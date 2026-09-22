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Anne Hathaway to campaign for Supporting Actress in Academy Awards

Universal Pictures announced that it will campaign for actor Anne Hathaway in the Supporting Actress category at the upcoming Academy Awards for The Odyssey,

Updated on: Sep 22, 2026, 18:04:14 IST
By Deep Saxena
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Universal Pictures recently announced that it will campaign for actor Anne Hathaway in the Supporting Actress category at the upcoming Academy Awards for her role as Penelope in director Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, representatives confirmed exclusively to Variety.

Category debate ends

Actor Anne Hathaway as Penelope in director Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey
Actor Anne Hathaway as Penelope in director Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

The decision ends months of speculation over whether Hathaway would compete in the Lead Actress or Supporting Actress category, settling where Universal will campaign her during awards season.

The announcement also leaves Matt Damon as the film’s sole above-the-title acting lead, while pairing Hathaway with co-star Samantha Morton, whose portrayal of Circe has earned some of the film’s strongest notices.

With Hathaway in supporting category, Universal will have a shot at the most common double-acting nomination in Academy history: two supporting actress nominees from the same film.

Past wins

Hathaway already has an Academy Award in the Supporting Actress category. She won for her performance as Fantine in the 2012 musical drama Les Misérables.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Deep Saxena

Deep Saxena writes on Bollywood, OTT, television, food and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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