Anubhav Singh Bassi: I will prioritise doing stand-up comedy over acting all my life

After gaining immense popularity through his acts, standup comedy virtuoso Anubhav Singh Bassi took a leap into the world of acting recently, with Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Reflecting on the experience, he expresses, “I enjoyed doing the role in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. I enjoy standup more. My preference will always be standup comedy.” While he savored the taste of acting, the comedian’s heart remains firmly dedicated to the stage, where his true passion lies.

Anubhav Bassi on balancing standup and acting

However, since his acting debut, major offers in the acting realm have been few and far between. Bassi candidly discloses, “Sach bataun toh kuch nahi aaya. Mujhse kisi ne koi baat nahi Kari hai, infact mai stage par jaate hi pehle joke bhi yahi karta hoon. I did get some offers, but all of them are of the type that used to come to me before TJMM also. As such, I haven’t been approached by any big producer, director, or label.”

Yet, Bassi’s unwavering commitment to standup comedy shines through. “I will prioritize standup all my life. Because mujhe standup ki vajah se acting mili hai, acting ki vajah se standup nahi. And, I enjoy doing this, this is my art form and my craft. Yehi mujhe best karna aata hai,” he asserts.

Amidst his artistic pursuits, Bassi faced a legal challenge when the Supreme Court denied a plea against him, claiming that he hurt the lawyer community in one of his acts, which he chose not to comment on directly. However, he expresses his awareness of the sensitivities surrounding artistic expression in today’s world. “We have to be conscious because, in general, the atmosphere has become very sensitive. Thoda sochna padta hai, obviously,” he remarks, acknowledging the need to exercise caution in delivering content.

As an artist, Bassi believes in the power of artistic freedom, while also recognizing the responsibility it entails. “I don’t believe in blocking artistic freedom, but as an artist aapki responsibility bhi janti hai ki aap dhyaan den kisi ko hurt na ho. It is both-sided,” he says, expressing the delicate balance required when crafting humor that resonates with audiences while avoiding potential harm.

Fortunate in his creative process, Bassi’s content typically revolves around harmless and relatable everyday experiences, making his performances both authentic and enjoyable for viewers. “I am an anecdotal comedian. So, I don’t have to think a lot before performing,” he shares, highlighting the organic nature of his comedic material.

