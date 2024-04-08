 Anushka Sen: I am just 21, nearing 40 million followers on Instagram means a lot - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Anushka Sen: I am just 21, nearing 40 million followers on Instagram means a lot

ByRishabh Suri
Apr 08, 2024 09:55 PM IST

Actor Anushka Sen gets talking about doing a Korean film and her massive social media following.

At 21, she is already way ahead of many A-list stars in terms of Instagram followers. As she nears the 40 million mark, Anushka Sen says it is all indeed overwhelming.

Actor Anushka Sen
Actor Anushka Sen

“It means a lot to me. My interactions with my fans is beautiful, they are my extended family. They all literally grew up with me, when I started off as a child. They were also children who grew up with time. I look at them as my army, and the positivity I get them from makes me enter a set so confident and motivated,” she gushes.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

But there’s also the flipside- Sen says some people in the industry can’t digest her popularity. “I have realised that sometimes in the workspace, there are people older to you. Sometimes they can’t accept it, so it becomes a problem. Numbers start affecting friendships and relationships. But it’s not in your hands. I have some beautiful friends in the industry who don’t see numbers,” says the actor, who is also set to make her Korean film debut. And her social media popularity helped her bag that film too, she recalls.

Being a fan of Korean content, she was aware about the industry there. “An agency from Korea reached out to me, out of the blue, and said they are working on a film. I genuinely am a fan of Korean dramas, and would have loved to be a heroine there. They said they had seen my account and work, and would love to have me on board. We did a few meetings via Zoom over the course of a few months, and everything got locked. I was assured this is the perfect project for me,” she ends.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rishabh Suri

    Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

News / HTCity / Cinema / Anushka Sen: I am just 21, nearing 40 million followers on Instagram means a lot
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On