Anushka Sen: I am just 21, nearing 40 million followers on Instagram means a lot

At 21, she is already way ahead of many A-list stars in terms of Instagram followers. As she nears the 40 million mark, Anushka Sen says it is all indeed overwhelming. Actor Anushka Sen

“It means a lot to me. My interactions with my fans is beautiful, they are my extended family. They all literally grew up with me, when I started off as a child. They were also children who grew up with time. I look at them as my army, and the positivity I get them from makes me enter a set so confident and motivated,” she gushes.

But there’s also the flipside- Sen says some people in the industry can’t digest her popularity. “I have realised that sometimes in the workspace, there are people older to you. Sometimes they can’t accept it, so it becomes a problem. Numbers start affecting friendships and relationships. But it’s not in your hands. I have some beautiful friends in the industry who don’t see numbers,” says the actor, who is also set to make her Korean film debut. And her social media popularity helped her bag that film too, she recalls.

Being a fan of Korean content, she was aware about the industry there. “An agency from Korea reached out to me, out of the blue, and said they are working on a film. I genuinely am a fan of Korean dramas, and would have loved to be a heroine there. They said they had seen my account and work, and would love to have me on board. We did a few meetings via Zoom over the course of a few months, and everything got locked. I was assured this is the perfect project for me,” she ends.