Anushka Sen: Representing India in Dubai was a surreal experience

Actor Anushka Sen was recently invited by the United Nations to the prestigious COP28 in the UAE. “Representing India in Dubai was a surreal experience. I still feel I am dreaming about it; it was insane. I am very lucky and honored. I try to do my best, especially when it comes to my country. I am grateful to the UN for inviting me, not only because I was singing at such a big stage for the first time but also because it was for the cause of the COP 28 climate change event,” she says. Anushka Sen for COP28 in Dubai

“This is our home, and we have to take care of it. Bill Gates was also present there, and Modi ji had also visited for one day. We were all coming together for a big cause. There were really important people there, and I felt very fortunate to be a part of it. I am just going with the flow and excited about where life takes me. In fact, I graduated this year, and there are a lot of things happening. I am loving everything. I just hope I keep going forward and make my country proud,” the actor adds.

Sen is also the brand ambassador of Korean tourism and will soon mark her debut in South Korean cinema with the upcoming film Asia. “I started working in the Korean industry for one and a half years now. They had people from all over the world, from 18 countries for a film Asia, and I am representing India in the film. We started filming about a year back, and we have completed our first schedule. It is an action thriller, and my very first time playing an assassin. Moreover, representing India at a global stage is also a huge responsibility,” explains the 21-year-old.

Sen finds common ground in the world of cinema, even with different languages and cultures. “The similarities are more than the differences. The passion for cinema is the same, no matter what the language. My director didn’t know how to speak English, and I was worried as to how I am going to get instructions, but art has no language. It’s about passion, hard work, and teamwork. The differences are that the aesthetics and stories are a little different in Indian cinema.”

As the brand ambassador of Korean tourism, she also reflects on her experiences, stating, “One thing that I’ve observed while traveling so many times there is that they are very particular about their culture. They don’t forget their roots. I am so glad to be a part of both the countries; now I can call South Korea my second home.”