Arjun Bijlani: Winning reality shows definitely opens doors for actors

Actor Arjun Bijlani is high on winning a reality show recently, making this his second win in the reality show format after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and he accepts that not only does it open doors for more opportunities, the reach of reality shows changes the way artistes perceive their careers.
When asked how does life of an actor change after winning a reality show, Arjun tells us, “It opens doors, definitely, but it also changes the way you approach work. There’s a confidence that comes with it, a deeper understanding of who you are as an artist. People start trusting your instincts more, and you feel empowered to take on projects that truly resonate with you, not just the ones that seem convenient.”
The format of a reality shows, gives the audience a chance to know an artiste in a candid manner, hence generating enough curiosity and TRPs. Arjun, who was locked up in the show sets for 42 days, shares that has come out of the show as a different person.
“Winning changes you in subtle but deep ways. There’s recognition, yes, but more than that, there’s gratitude for the journey, for the people who supported me, and for the challenges that tested me and my patience. I feel more responsible now, not just for my career, but for the energy I put into my work and into the lives of those who look up to me. It’s humbling and motivating at the same time,” says the actor, who adds that meeting his wife Neha Swami and son Ayaan was one of the most special moments after a long time was the most fulfilling experience for him.
Known for popular television shows like Mile Jab Hum Tum, Left Right Left amongst others, Arjun’s love for being part of good stories has only increased.
“I want to keep challenging myself experiment with different roles, explore new mediums, and tell stories that matter. I hope to grow in a way that inspires others, just as I’ve been inspired along the way. Ultimately, I want to look back years from now and feel proud, knowing I gave my heart to everything I did, both on screen and off as well,” says the actor.