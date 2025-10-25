Arjun Bijlani: Winning reality shows definitely opens doors for actors

Actor Arjun Bijlani is high on winning a reality show recently, making this his second win in the reality show format after Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and he accepts that not only does it open doors for more opportunities, the reach of reality shows changes the way artistes perceive their careers. Arjun Bijlani recently won reality show Rise And Fall.

When asked how does life of an actor change after winning a reality show, Arjun tells us, “It opens doors, definitely, but it also changes the way you approach work. There’s a confidence that comes with it, a deeper understanding of who you are as an artist. People start trusting your instincts more, and you feel empowered to take on projects that truly resonate with you, not just the ones that seem convenient.”

The format of a reality shows, gives the audience a chance to know an artiste in a candid manner, hence generating enough curiosity and TRPs. Arjun, who was locked up in the show sets for 42 days, shares that has come out of the show as a different person.