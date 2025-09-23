Arjun Kapoor ignored Malaika Arora… or did he? Their exchange at Homebound premiere has fans gushing
At Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound screening, the spotlight shifted from Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor to Arjun–Malaika’s unexpected reunion moment
Sep 23, 2025
By Aadrika Sominder
Arjun Kapoor ignored Malaika Arora at a movie premiere… or did he? That was the question buzzing across social media after the duo crossed paths at the Homebound premiere on Monday, September 22. The event, showcasing Neeraj Ghaywan’s much-awaited film co-produced by Karan Johar, drew a starry crowd including lead actors Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, alongside Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Khushi Kapoor.
Yet, it wasn’t the film but Arjun and Malaika’s reunion that stole the spotlight. Clips from the night set the internet abuzz. One user wrote, “Sometimes people become so mean after breaking up that you regret loving them." Another added, “I wonder how people act like strangers after sharing everything." A third simply called it an “awkward moment." Since their split in 2024, speculation about their equation has rarely died down, and this public encounter only added fuel.
But the narrative quickly shifted. Another widely shared video showed that after Arjun posed for the paparazzi and mingled with friends, Malaika walked up to him — and the two shared a warm hug and exchanged smiles. Just like that, the claims that he had “ignored” her were quashed.
In fact, the moment left many pleasantly surprised. One fan commented, “It is always uncomfortable to meet exes. But they looked alright.” Another declared, “A hug that speaks louder than words — Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor.”
The clip also showed them greeting director Neeraj Ghaywan before sharing a brief chat inside the venue. Although they arrived separately and mingled with different circles during the evening, their cordial reunion stood out as one of the night’s highlights.
Why did Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora part ways?
The former couple began dating in 2018 and, after keeping their relationship under wraps initially, went public with romantic posts and vacations. Their split became official in October 2024 when Arjun, at a public event in Mumbai, responded to fans shouting Malaika’s name with: “Nahi abhi single hoon. Relax karo (No, I’m single now. Relax).”
Malaika later shared her perspective in an interview, saying, “I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life that I don’t want to elaborate on. I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative. I just want to say that, yes, it has been a very trying year for various reasons.”