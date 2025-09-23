Arjun Kapoor ignored Malaika Arora… or did he? Their exchange at Homebound premiere has fans gushing

Arjun Kapoor ignored Malaika Arora at a movie premiere… or did he? That was the question buzzing across social media after the duo crossed paths at the Homebound premiere on Monday, September 22. The event, showcasing Neeraj Ghaywan’s much-awaited film co-produced by Karan Johar, drew a starry crowd including lead actors Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa, alongside Vicky Kaushal, Hrithik Roshan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Khushi Kapoor. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora

Yet, it wasn’t the film but Arjun and Malaika’s reunion that stole the spotlight. Clips from the night set the internet abuzz. One user wrote, “Sometimes people become so mean after breaking up that you regret loving them." Another added, “I wonder how people act like strangers after sharing everything." A third simply called it an “awkward moment." Since their split in 2024, speculation about their equation has rarely died down, and this public encounter only added fuel.

But the narrative quickly shifted. Another widely shared video showed that after Arjun posed for the paparazzi and mingled with friends, Malaika walked up to him — and the two shared a warm hug and exchanged smiles. Just like that, the claims that he had “ignored” her were quashed.

In fact, the moment left many pleasantly surprised. One fan commented, “It is always uncomfortable to meet exes. But they looked alright.” Another declared, “A hug that speaks louder than words — Malaika Arora & Arjun Kapoor.”