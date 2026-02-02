Arjun Kapoor reviews Daldal, calls the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer darkly compelling: ‘Seriously blown away’

Last year, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar had two releases. She arrived on the silver screen alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in Mere Husband Ki Biwi (2025), before making her OTT debut opposite Ishaan Khatter with The Royals . After being brutally trolled for the latter, Bhumi decided to take a nine month break from acting. Last week Bhumi returned to the digital platform with her new web series, Daldal . The show follows the story of DCP Rita Ferreira, played by Bhumi, who investigates a series of gruesome murders while confronting the patriarchal system. Well, Arjun has now reviewed the series as well as Bhumi’s performance.

Before re-joining forces for Mere Husband Ki Biwi , Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar worked together in The Lady Killer (2023), which ended up as one of the biggest box-office disasters in Indian cinema. Well, Arjun has now shared a special post for Bhumi on his official social media handle, lauding her performance in Daldal after what seems like a binge-watch session. Arjun’s Instagram story read, “Daldal is a ride, tense, thrilling, and darkly compelling from start to finish 🙌 @bhumisatishpednekkar is crushing it, seriously blown away 👏.” Now that is high praise. But will it encourage netizens to catch the series if they haven’t yet? Let's see.

On the film front, Bhumi will next be seen in Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum opposite Aamir Khan’s nephew and actor Imran Khan. The project, touted to be a lighthearted entertainer, will mark Imran’s much-awaited comeback to Bollywood after over a decade. Recently Bhumi shared how Imran inspired her to take a break from acting, feeling emotionally drained after 10 years of working, to reconnect with herself. Apart from Adhoore Hum Adhoore Tum, Bhumi also has The Royals Season 2 in her line-up with Ishaan.

Have you watched Bhumi Pednekar’s Daldal yet?