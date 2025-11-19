Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Armaan Jain opens up about Alia Bhatt's absence from Dining With The Kapoors: ‘I might sound filmy…’

    The entire Kapoor clan came together for Dining With The Kapoors, but Alia Bhatt’s absence didn’t go unnoticed. Producer Armaan Jain has finally addressed this 

    Published on: Nov 19, 2025 5:51 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The much-anticipated special, Dining With The Kapoors, has become the talk of the town even before its premiere. According to the trailer, the show brings together generations of Bollywood royalty — from Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan to Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain as well as Navya Naveli Nanda — for an intimate, laughter-filled family lunch that celebrates the legacy of the family as well as the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor.

    Armaan Jain; Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
    Armaan Jain; Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

    But among all the glamorous faces at the table, fans couldn’t help but notice one glaring absence — Alia Bhatt, the youngest Kapoor daughter-in-law and one of Bollywood’s biggest stars today.

    The mystery behind Alia’s absence

    The question that immediately sparked online chatter was simple: if everyone from the Kapoor clan made it, why wasn’t Alia there? In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, producer Armaan Jain finally addressed the curiosity. Explaining why Alia couldn’t be part of the shoot, he said, “She had prior commitments to shoot. I might sound filmy, but like Raj Kapoor said, ‘work is worship.’”

    A family of workaholics

    Director Smriti Mundhra echoed Armaan’s sentiment and praised the family’s commitment to their craft. “That is the one thing about this family. They are all workaholics and they all love what they do. There is always an understanding that everyone makes an attempt to gather and prioritise as much as possible, but inevitably there’s one or two people who can’t make it because of work—and that’s always allowed,” she said.

    Armaan added that scheduling conflicts like this are common in a family full of actors and filmmakers. “Every function it happens — literally Christmas get-togethers, Diwali get-togethers. It happens,” he shared. But despite missing the shoot, Alia has been openly supportive of the show, taking to her Instagram stories to promote the project.

    About Dining With The Kapoors

    Dining With The Kapoors offers a warm peek into the heart of the Kapoor family. From their dining traditions to intimate reflections on Raj Kapoor's legacy, the show sets the stage for a rare inside look at one of Bollywood’s most storied families. The series premieres on November 21 on Netflix.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Armaan Jain Opens Up About Alia Bhatt's Absence From Dining With The Kapoors: ‘I Might Sound Filmy…’
    News/Htcity/Cinema/Armaan Jain Opens Up About Alia Bhatt's Absence From Dining With The Kapoors: ‘I Might Sound Filmy…’
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes