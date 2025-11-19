Armaan Jain opens up about Alia Bhatt's absence from Dining With The Kapoors: ‘I might sound filmy…’

The much-anticipated special, Dining With The Kapoors , has become the talk of the town even before its premiere. According to the trailer, the show brings together generations of Bollywood royalty — from Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan to Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain as well as Navya Naveli Nanda — for an intimate, laughter-filled family lunch that celebrates the legacy of the family as well as the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor.

But among all the glamorous faces at the table, fans couldn’t help but notice one glaring absence — Alia Bhatt, the youngest Kapoor daughter-in-law and one of Bollywood’s biggest stars today.

The mystery behind Alia’s absence The question that immediately sparked online chatter was simple: if everyone from the Kapoor clan made it, why wasn’t Alia there? In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, producer Armaan Jain finally addressed the curiosity. Explaining why Alia couldn’t be part of the shoot, he said, “She had prior commitments to shoot. I might sound filmy, but like Raj Kapoor said, ‘work is worship.’”