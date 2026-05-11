Armaan Malik marks a special milestone with his Gold House Gala debut

Armaan Malik marked a special milestone as he attended his first-ever Gold House Gala as a special guest. Accompanied by his wife, Aashna Shroff, the singer made a striking appearance at the prestigious event held at The Music Center in Los Angeles.

Armaan Malik

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Over the years, Armaan Malik has carved a unique space for himself globally. From representing Indian music on international platforms to building a strong global fanbase, the singer has consistently expanded his presence beyond borders.

Known for celebrating influential Asian and Pacific Islander voices across entertainment, culture, and business, the gala perfectly aligned with Armaan’s growing international journey. The theme for the evening, “Modern Gold,” complemented the singer’s sophisticated and contemporary style.

For the gala, Armaan wore a specially curated ensemble by Falguni Shane Peacock. As 2026 marks the Year of the Fire Horse, the outfit drew inspiration from the theme and symbolised intensity, creativity, ambition, and high momentum, while also reflecting freedom and independence. The look was personally picked by the singer himself.

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