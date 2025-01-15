Army Day 2025 | Farhan Akhtar talks about taking ‘Army’s blessings' for Lakshya, 120 Bahadur

Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's connection with the Indian Army is quite special. His directorial, Lakshya (2004), saw actor Hrithik Roshan play an aimless young man who found his calling in life by joining the Indian Army. In the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Farhan himself played athlete Milkha Singh, who was drafted into the armed forces. Farhan Akhtar directed Lakshya, and will star in 120 Bahadur next.

And now, he is shooting for his next, 120 Bahadur, a biopic on (late) Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, a Param Vir Chakra awardee who played a key role in the Battle of Rezang La during the Sino-India War (1962).

Farhan says, "I got to learn a lot about the Army when I set out to make Lakshya. I realised that the Army is like a world unto itself, with its discipline, protocols... it's very admirable to have that within you, that you dedicate your life to a larger cause...”

As for wearing the uniform on screen, the 51-year-old asserts that one's body language changes immediately. He notes, "Wearing the uniform on screen is a matter of pride, though a part of you obviously knows that it is make-believe. But, wearing the uniform does something to you. There is a sense of responsibility and you feel honoured to wear it. The uniform changes your body language, the way you stand and conduct yourself. It's incredible."

However, making a film on the Army isn't easy.

Farhan reveals, “Not all films on the Army are made with their clearance. However, certain films require the Army's blessings," adding, "Lakshya was that, and now, 120 Bahadur. They ask questions when you reach out to them, and you should have answers. It's their job to understand why you want to make that film. They should be comfortable."