Arshad Warsi on his stint with comedies: I enjoy them, but I just can't get myself to do sex comedies

Actor Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Rohit Shetty recently announced the release date of their return with the comedy franchise Golmaal’s fifth instalment next year. Arshad Warsi, who has been a constant in the series in each film, remembers working with the team fondly. The actor recalls a joke he made during one of the parts, sharing, “During one of the Golmaal, we were all standing in a line and it just came out of my mouth that I want every actor's film to do well, because whoever's film doesn't do well, they come and join this line,” he quips.

Arshad Warsi (Photo: Instagram)

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Family entertainers and comedies have made a comeback this year and Warsi was part of two such films with Welcome To The Jungle and Dhamaal 4. Ask him about it and he says, "I like comedies and I enjoy them. I like when comedies do well as it's very difficult to write comedies, very few can. I just have an issue with sex comedies. I can't get myself to do that."

Watch the full chat with Arshad Warsi here:

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{{^usCountry}} But not every actor feels comfortable being part of ensembles that such comedies feature. “Welcome To The Jungle took ensembles to another level. Half of the industry was there. Everybody who didn't have a job was there,” Arshad quips. However, the actor insists, "A secure actor is a secure actor, be it in a solo film or an ensemble. An insecure actor will always be insecure, that is the nature of an actor." He adds that the OTT medoum has made more actors feel more comfortable being part of multi-starrers: "I am not a part of the industry, I am not a nepo kid, so it is tough for people like me to make it. If there was no OTT, I would probably have been jobless and so do a lot of people." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} But not every actor feels comfortable being part of ensembles that such comedies feature. “Welcome To The Jungle took ensembles to another level. Half of the industry was there. Everybody who didn't have a job was there,” Arshad quips. However, the actor insists, "A secure actor is a secure actor, be it in a solo film or an ensemble. An insecure actor will always be insecure, that is the nature of an actor." He adds that the OTT medoum has made more actors feel more comfortable being part of multi-starrers: "I am not a part of the industry, I am not a nepo kid, so it is tough for people like me to make it. If there was no OTT, I would probably have been jobless and so do a lot of people." {{/usCountry}}

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In 2026, Arshad Warsi also completed 30 years in the industry, and he marks it with the most releases in a year throughout his career. Apart from the two comedies, he did the web series Pritam & Pedro, was recently seen in Ghamasaan and will close the year with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King. “I am enjoying it because the films are doing well. It would have been the worst landmark if none of them did well. But so far, we are doing well. I never expected this. None of it is in my control. I am just riding on the high wave, but I am not worried,” he says.