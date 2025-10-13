Edit Profile
    ‘Aryan Khan is a stickler for perfection’: Emraan Hashmi, Arshad Warsi review The Ba***ds of Bollywood director; watch

    Check out Aryan Khan in action in the latest BTS video of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, shared by proud daddy Shah Rukh Khan

    Published on: Oct 13, 2025 6:41 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    This year, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan began his journey in the Hindi film industry. The star kid did not follow in his actor father’s footsteps. Instead, he made a smashing directorial debut with the web series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The plot, the dialogues and the hilarious industry as well as real-life references left audiences deeply impressed. Starring Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh and Sahher Bambba, the show was trending on top for pretty a long time. Well, in a new behind the scenes video shared by Shah Rukh, we witness Aryan in action on set and receive first hand reviews of the director.

    Aryan Khan behind the scenes
    Aryan Khan behind the scenes

    The clip begins with Aryan Khan wearing a cinematographer's gear on the sets of his show The Ba***ds of Bollywood. This is followed by Arshad Warsi, praising Aryan: “He’s one of those directors who cannot think small. He thinks big! He shoots in detail, he shoots how a film should be shot. So yes, that’s very nice.” Up next was Emraan Hashmi, who portrayed a memorable cameo in the series. Emraan shared, “He’s a stickler for perfection. He really wants what he wants and I think I admire that in any director.” Rapper Badshah also stated, “Aryan is great! I mean, the understanding that he has of a shot.”

    Newly released BTS for Bads of Bollywood.
    byu/Majestic_District_51 inBollyBlindsNGossip

    In several bits from the BTS clip, Aryan can be seen giving his actors an idea of how the scene in the show unfolds. Explaining the same, Gautami Kapoor who plays Bobby Deol’s onscreen wife, shares, “He is so passionate that I keep telling him that ‘Aryan one camera has to be on you, rolling, all the time’. Because when he is explaining, you know, my character, he becomes Anu Talvar. When he’s explaining to Ajay Talvar, he becomes Ajay Talvar. And he’s so passionate about his job and about his work.”

    Well, Aryan successfully won hearts and now fans are eagerly waiting for season 2 of The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

    recommendedIcon
