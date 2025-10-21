As Bollywood remembers Govardhan Asrani, here’s everything you need to know about his wife Manju Asrani

News agency ANI had reported on his passing saying, “Actor-director Govardhan Asrani, popularly known as ‘Asrani’ passed away in Mumbai today after a prolonged illness. His last rites were performed at Santacruz Crematorium.” Asrani’s manager, Babubhai Thiba, further told ANI, “Asrani passed away today at 3 PM at Arogya Nidhi Hospital, Juhu. He is survived by his wife, sister, and nephew.”

Bollywood is mourning the loss of veteran comedian Govardhan Asrani, who passed away on October 20, at the age of 84. Best remembered for his iconic role as the jailer in Sholay (1975) , Asrani appeared in over 300 films, leaving an indelible mark on Hindi cinema.

According to a family source quoted by News18, Asrani had expressed a wish for a quiet and dignified farewell. Despite his fame, he wanted to be remembered as a common man and had instructed his wife to avoid any public commotion or media attention following his death. The funeral was therefore held privately, with news of his passing shared only after the cremation.

Manju Asrani: A glimpse into her life While Asrani remained a beloved public figure, his family life was largely private. Few are aware that his wife, Manju Asrani, earlier known as Manju Bansal, is also an actor. She appeared alongside legends such as Rajesh Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, and Navin Nischol during the 1970s and 1980s.

As for how the two met, the couple's love story reportedly began on the sets of Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar (1973), with friendship blossoming into romance during Namak Haraam (1973), which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. This bond led to their lifelong partnership through marriage.

Manju’s acting career included films such as Kabeela (1976), Hum Nahin, Sarkari Mehmaan (1979) and Sudherenge (1980). In the 1990s, she shifted her focus behind the camera and dedicated herself to supporting her family and her husband’s career, staying away from the limelight.