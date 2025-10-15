As Salman Khan-Sushmita Sen reunite for fashion show, let’s revisit when the latter revealed she had a crush on Bhaijaan

“It’s been a long journey with Vikram,” said Salman. “From films to fashion, he’s been part of so many memories. Watching him complete 35 years and being here to celebrate that feels truly special.”

Designer Vikram Phadnis marked 35 years in fashion and cinema with a dazzling presentation of his latest collection, Ananta, in Mumbai, last night. Taking centre stage was actor Salman Khan, making his long-anticipated return to the runway after years. Vikram’s eternal muse and close friend, Salman closed the show in a striking black raw silk open sherwani with intricate resham embroidery, layered over a sleek pin-tuck kurta and straight trousers.

But beyond the fashion, it was the heartwarming reunions that defined the night. Salman was seen sharing warm moments with his former co-stars Sushmita Sen, Bipasha Basu, Ameesha Patel, and Shilpa Shetty — a throwback to Bollywood’s golden era of effortless chemistry and iconic pairings.

Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan share a warm moment One of the most talked-about moments of the evening came when Sushmita Sen and Salman Khan greeted each other with an affectionate hug, followed by a playful exchange that had the cameras buzzing. The duo, who share an easy camaraderie, seemed to pick up right where they left off — laughter, warmth, and that trademark “gunda-style” friendship they’ve always shared.

Fans of 90s and early 2000s Bollywood would remember that their on-screen chemistry in Biwi No. 1 (1999) and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005) was electric.

Throwback to Sushmita's infatuation with Salman It's noteworthy that Sushmita has often spoken about her admiration for Salman. In an old 2024 video with Shipra Neeraj on YouTube, Sushmita recalled her teenage admiration for Salman. “Whatever pocket money I had, I’d buy Salman Khan posters,” she laughed. “When Maine Pyar Kiya released, I even had a picture of that famous kabootar from the film because it was from a Salman movie!”

Years later, fate brought her from fan to co-star. Sushmita shared that during the filming of Biwi No. 1, she told Salman about her old posters — to which he cheekily replied that he’d seen a picture of her as a 15-year-old with one of his posters in the background. “He asked which was my favourite film,” she recalled. “I said Maine Pyar Kiya. And he went to David Dhawan and said, ‘We have to make Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya with Sushmita Sen!’”

About the show For Vikram Phadnis, this reunion of friends and film legends was the perfect tribute to his journey. About his collection, he said, “Ananta means endless — and that’s what these relationships are.” He further said, “Having Salman close the show and seeing so many friends like Sushmita and Shilpa here tonight made it even more special. These 35 years aren’t just about fashion, but the people who shaped my story.”

Ananta captured the essence of timeless Indian couture — earthy palettes, zardozi and aari embroidery, and silhouettes that balanced structure with flow.