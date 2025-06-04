As Virat Kohli’s RCB lifts IPL 2025 trophy, his swayamvar hosted by Shah Rukh goes viral; meet the lucky winner

After emerging as runner-ups thrice in the past, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally registered their first IPL victory last night in Ahmedabad. Following a long wait of 18 long years, cricketer Virat Kohli in his number 18 jersey along with his team beat the Punjab Kings by 6 runs, winning the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League. It was a sweet victory, not just for the team but also their fans and family members. Virat’s actor wife Anushka Sharma, a constant at his matches, rushed to the field to celebrate the big moment with her husband. Well, after RCB’s historic win, a throwback video of Virat’s swayamvar with Shah Rukh Khan has now resurfaced on the internet. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli reportedly began dating in 2013. But they kept it private till a year later, before finally making their first public appearance together. Well, a few months before they had officially debuted their relationship on camera, Virat was teased about his rumoured lady love at the opening ceremony of the 2014 IPL. The ceremony was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who decided to conduct a swayamvar for Virat, the most eligible bachelor in town back then. When asked what he likes in a girl, Virat shared a list which included thick hair, big eyes and maturity. SRK then showed Virat a picture of Anushka and the cricketer blushed, replying, “Kya kar rahe ho yaar.”

The video goes on to feature a dance performance by Virat and SRK on Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hain, from Anushka’s debut film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008). In the end, on the basis of random selection, Anushka is declared as the winner of Virat’s swayamvar. So it was always meant to be. Wink! Coming back to RCB’s victory, Virat credited Anushka for the win in a post match interaction last night. He shared, “She’s been coming here and supporting RCB since 2014, so it’s been 11 years for her as well. She’s been there relentlessly — coming to the games, watching the tough ones, watching us just miss out. What your life partner does for you to be able to play, the sacrifices, the commitment, and just backing you through thick and thin — it’s something you can’t really explain in words.”

Many congratulations to Virat, Anushka and the entire Royal Challengers Bengaluru team!