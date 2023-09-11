Asha Bhosle turns 90: I am a mother first, then a singer

Having started singing at the age of 10, music still plays a major role in Asha Bhosle’s life. “Umar toh badta hai lekin dil nahi badta, dil wahi hai abhi. Gaana mera jeevan hai”, says Bhosle. Having stood the test of time and captivating the hearts of generations across decades, she rang in her 90th birthday celebrations with a Broadway style three-hour long concert in Dubai.

Asha Bhosle

But nothing comes above her kids and family. When asked about her biggest achievement, she reveals, “While I have been able to sing even at the age of 90, the achievements and success of my life have been granted by God. Before I am a singer, I am a mother first and that has been my biggest achievement.”

Living with a sense of gratefulness and nostalgia, she believes her fans’ support is what got her here. Fondly called as ‘Asha Tai’, she says, “With my fans’ support, everything is possible. For the last 80 years, the people who loved me, listened to my songs and loved my voice and style – they really are my true fans. They have seen me through my worst times and have continued loving me and so I have become a part of their family as they call me Asha tai and mai.”

She adds, “Like the waves in the ocean, I have also had my share of ups and downs in my life but I have had to stay resilient to reach here. The immense strength of a woman is what got me here. If you are careful of what you speak, it will take you places and that’s how I have ruled hearts for so long.”

When asked about her birthday resolution, she shares, “Mera show ho raha hai, wahi hai mera sankalp. I was always recording on my birthdays, and I used to celebrate my day in the studio. So, this time, my son, Anand wanted to make it a grand celebration and we are doing it on a large scale with a Broadway style concert in Dubai.”

With a parting message for today’s youth, she says, “Every young person should be able to understand their strengths and their capabilities. Whichever field you go into, hardwork is key and throw yourself into it without any restrictions since most of the time we have nothing to lose. I have been inclined to music since my childhoood. Gaana mere andar hi tha. But I never thought I would become a playback singer. The circumstances got me here. I started singing after I came to Mumbai in 1945-46. Even today, I wake up at 7am to practice so that should never stop.”