Asha Bhosle's leading ladies, Poonam Dhillon, Manisha Koirala pay tribute

Actor Poonam Dhillon who featured in the iconic Tu Tu Hai Wahi (Yeh Vaada Raha, 1982) tells HTCity, “I’m trying to think of the positives, that she went peacefully without any pain and suffering. I met her a short while ago and we had plans, things that we wanted to do together. She lived a beautiful, satisfying life. She was one person who was everyone’s idol, be it actors or singers. We were blessed she sang for us. I have lost my mother for the second time today. She gave me Tu Tu Hai Wahi that has been the hallmark of my popularity. I hope that she’s in a better space.”



A still from Tu Tu Hai Wahi