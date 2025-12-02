Ashnoor Kaur to cut ties with Tanya Mittal post BB 19: She is fake, won’t continue certain bonds outside

Ashnoor Kaur’s journey in Bigg Boss 19 was marked by emotional highs, personal lows, and constantly shifting relationships. But if there’s one thing she refuses to do now that she’s out, it’s sugar-coating her opinions. And her views on some co-contestants are sharp, clear and unapologetic. Ashnoor Kaur to cut ties with Tanya Mittal post the show

Throughout the season, Ashnoor was seen clashing with Tanya and Farhana — two personalities she believes were “very different from who they projected themselves to be.” Speaking about Tanya, she stated that the latter wasn’t actually delusional as she tried to portray. Instead, Ashnoor saw her as a calculated, image-conscious player hiding behind a façade. “She’s a smart, cunning player pretending to be something she’s not,” Ashnoor stated firmly. “She’s fake.”

Her opinions doesn’t seen to have soften after the show either. While she did hold Tanya’s hand and say goodbye during her exit, she clarifies that courtesy didn’t change her internal stance. “I cannot pretend to like someone on their face and feel entirely different inside. That’s just not who I am,” she said, confirming she has no plans of continuing an equation with her outside the house.

She also labels Malti as a “hypocrite” — a description she arrived at based on repeated incidents inside the house, where she felt Malti’s actions and words didn’t align.

Interestingly, Ashnoor kept her warmest words reserved for Abhishek, whom she called her “best friend,” maintaining that their bond remains unchanged despite how people tried to twist it.

Speaking about her journey she mentions, that she remains grateful for the love she received from viewers, even though the trophy slipped away. “I may not have won the trophy, but I won hearts,” she end.