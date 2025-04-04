Here's why fans are convinced of Halle Berry's return as Storm for Avengers: Doomsday

The Avengers: Doomsday cast, as announced earlier, is quite the star-studded X-Men reunion. Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, James Marsden, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cumming and Kelsey Grammer are all returning but fans were quite bummed out to not see Halle Berry in this heartening throwback of a lineup. Halle played the iconic Ororo Munroe, better known as Storm in X-Men (2000), X2: X-Men United (2003), X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) and X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014). Fans are then of course raring at the possibility of seeing a revival of the legacy she enjoys in the Marvel universe. But with no noise about it, Black Girl Nerds ended up asking Halle herself at CinemaCon if they could expect to see her name in a future lineup for the Avengers biggie. Halle simply said, "Keep waiting. It’s not going to be there...It’s not going to be there". Fans are convinced of Halle Berry's Marvel comeback with Avengers: Doomsday!

In another byte to Entertainment Tonight, at the same event, Halle's response came with a hearty laugh and a squinting grin as she shrugged, "I would tell them they should keep hoping for that", when asked if she would ever want to play Storm again, something her fans were really hoping for.

Fans don't buy the straightforward response though. They're trying to beat the makers at their own game, considering the latter are even playing one in the first place! The skeptic comments read: "Yeah shes in it 😂", "he’s 1000% in the movie and will be revealed on the next line of seats", "😍😍😍 I think she is in", "You better come back okurrrrrr", "We need storm", "I hope so come back", "Nah honestly no one can play storm like her" and "She better be there with Famke!!" to quote a few.

Do you think Halle is pulling a bluff, or is she really sitting out this big X-Men reunion?