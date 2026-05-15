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Ayushmann Khurrana rubbishes chatter about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: We are not promoting infidelity in this

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana speaks about his latest film, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do- and it's subject.

Published on: May 15, 2026 07:05 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Ayushmann Khurrana is back to the comedy zone with his latest, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. But did you know that originally, the film was not slotted to be a continuation of the franchise?

Ayushmann Khurrana

Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, the actor was asked about shooting in Prayagraj for the film. He said, “I had never shot there before this film. In fact, this was tentatively titled Prayagraj ka Prajapati! But since Pati, Patni Aur Woh has been an iconic franchise since the first film in the 1970s, the producers titled it this. So many films have been based in Kanpur and Varanasi till now, so we thought Prayagraj is the one!”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ayushmann Khurrana rubbishes chatter about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: We are not promoting infidelity in this
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ayushmann Khurrana rubbishes chatter about Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: We are not promoting infidelity in this
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