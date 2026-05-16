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Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘only family audience’ films for him right now: Maine saare taboo topics khatam kar diye hain

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says right now, he only wants to do films which bring family audiences to theatres; adds taboo subjects limit the audience.

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:54 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Ayushmann Khurrana's association with making films on taboo subjects has been a long and strong one. From erectile dysfunction in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017), to sperm donation in his very first film Vicky Donor (2012), he has tackled a lot of them, and the projects yielded good box-office results, too.

Ayushmann Khurrana

Now, though, he's in a very different headspace, one where he wants to focus only on subjects which cater to wider audiences. Speaking on The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, he was asked which taboo subject would he want to take on for an upcoming film. He said, “I think maine saare taboo topics khatam kar diye hain (laughs) I have worked in so many films based on them. It limits the family audience. I did films on taboo subjects before the Covid pandemic. Even after that, I did Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui and Doctor G, which didn’t get as much at the box office as I hoped for.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘only family audience’ films for him right now: Maine saare taboo topics khatam kar diye hain
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘only family audience’ films for him right now: Maine saare taboo topics khatam kar diye hain
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