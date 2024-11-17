Ayushmann Khurrana says he lost his mind after Vicky Donor became a hit: ‘Striking a balance is very important’

Ayushmann Khurrana charmed the nation with his acting debut in Vicky Donor. The 2012 release went on to become a critical and commercial success, even earning National Awards. Since then, Ayushmann has acted in several other films, including An Action Hero, Andhadhun, Bala and more. In an interview with Honestly Saying Podcast on their YouTube channel, the actor opened up about achieving fame at a young age and how that went into his head. (Also read: What is Ayushmann Khurrana's Stree universe movie Thama all about? Actor calls it a ‘bloody love story’) Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from Vicky Donor.

During the interview, Ayushmann said, "I started very young. I was about 17-18 when I was in Pop Stars, and about 20-21 when I joined Roadies. Pehli film hit hone ke baad dimaag kharab ho gaya tha (I lost my mind after my first film became a hit). Everybody wants a piece of you. Coming from that middle class background, when you become a public figure, you just think you need to give your 100% to your profession. Your personal life takes a backseat. But, striking a balance is very important for family and relationships. I understood this very early on.”

He went on to add, “I think you have to tread this middle path of being content and ambitious at the same time. It is a difficult line to be in… Imbalance, failures, criticisms… once you face that, one realises the balance. It is not easy to detach.”

Ayushmann is married to Tahira Kashyap. The two, who have been together since their school days, got married in 2008. They have two kids together-- 10-year-old son Virajveer and 8-year-old daughter Varushka.

The actor was last seen in Dream Girl 2. He will join the horror-comedy universe of Maddock Films with Thama. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is slated to release in 2025.