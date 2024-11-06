What is Ayushmann Khurrana's Stree universe movie Thama all about? Actor calls it a ‘bloody love story’

Ayushmann on Thama

Talking about collaborating with Dinesh Vijan again after the 2019 film, Bala, Ayushmann said, "Dinesh and I have a similar passion for disruption. Our film Bala was a project that made people jump up from their seats and laud it for being really fresh. Thama is our second collaboration, and it is so new that I can’t wait for the reaction of people when they see it in theatres.

“We are drawn to each other when we want to completely shatter the mould and give audiences something that they have never seen before. Thama is that project, a total wildcard, a film that no one has seen in India. I’m really pumped to join the sets of this film and create a huge big screen experience with Dinesh and his entire team of fellow visionaries like Amar Kaushik, my director Aditya Sarpotdar and the writing genius Niren Bhatt,” added the actor in a statement.

Ayushmann found the promise of it being a ‘bloody’ love story “supremely unique”.

“It was a compelling pitch for today’s audience who want clutter-breaking theatrical experiences. I have always been on a search for such unique projects throughout my career and I’m grateful that brilliant directors and filmmakers have considered me to helm such films. Thama is a project of a lifetime for me and I know that I will give my heart and soul for people to hopefully shower it with unanimous love," he shared.

Bloody thrills in the supernatural universe

Maddock Films is expanding its hit horror-comedy franchise with the upcoming film, Thama. Following the phenomenal success of Stree 2, which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao and dominated the box office in August this year, Thama promises to deliver more thrills and laughter.

Talking about joining the horror comedy universe in and as Thama, Ayushmann said, “I’m excited that Dinesh Vijan feels this is the best time for me to enter his blockbuster horror comedy universe in and as Thama, after Stree 2 became the all-time biggest Bollywood film in the history of Hindi cinema! I am thrilled to be part of this universe’s legacy as it moves forward and also feel responsible to give audiences a theatrical experience that they will remember for years to come."

He shared, “As a friend, collaborator and admirer of his work, I can only see this universe growing from strength to strength given the grand ideas of expansion that he has.”

About Thama

The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen playing a vampire. The character was mentioned at the end of Stree 2. Some time back, Ayushmann had teased his fans about his look on Instagram. He shared a photo of himself and used a vampire filter, with red eyes and blood dripping from his mouth. The film is being directed by Munjya director Aditya Sarpotdar. It is written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik is producing the first vampire-comedy from Maddock Supernatural Universe. The film is the new entrant in the universe after Stree, Stree 2, Munjya and the Bhediya franchise. Other details about the film have been kept under wraps. Thama is eyeing Diwali time next year for release.

It is being reported that Thama is expected to be set in two different time periods – the present north Indian city and the Vijayanagara Empire. Nawazuddin is expected to take on the role of an antagonist, a violent character from the past who is out for vengeance.