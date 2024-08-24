Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Badshah to perform at the UP Premier League in Lucknow

The second edition of Uttar Pradesh Premier League (UPPL) is set to open with a bang with starry performances by singer-composer Badshah and actors Ayushmann Khuranna and Kriti Sanon at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Rinku Singh during a practices session at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Set on the lines of Indian Premier Leagues, the T20 cricketing extravaganza between six teams of the state, will facing each other. The first edition was held in Kanpur with actors Tiger Shroff, Ameesha Patel and composers Meet Bros performing in the inaugural ceremony.

Meerut Mavericks team members during a practice session(Deep Saxena/HT)

“First time we coming to the Lucknow on the ground where IPL, international, domestic and even ICC World Cup matches have been held. So, we upped the glamour quotient by inviting leading performers. With cricketing legend Suresh Raina joining us as brand ambassador and starry players like Rinku Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Piyush Chawla, Karann Shharma, Dhruv Juel and Sameer Rizvi we have lot in store for cricket lovers. Barring opening ceremony all entry to all matches is free on registration,” tells DS Chauhan, Chairman, Governing Council & Director, UP Cricket Association.

On Friday, opening edition’s winners Karann Shharma-led Kashi Rudras and runners-up Rinku Singh-led Meerut Mavericks hit the side stadium for the practice session and sweated it out on the ground. Other teams are Gorakhpur Lions, Kanpur Superstars, Kashi Rudras, Noida Super Kings and Bhuvneshwar-led Lucknow Falcons.

“Today, we held the first session of this season on Ekana Stadium. Shharma could not make it, but rest of the Kashi team and Meerut squad took part in the session,” tells a ground management staff.

All the franchise are building their fan armies to drive support on the match day. UPCA chief executive officer Ankit Chatterjee says, “We are taking baby steps and this year many steps have been taken by the league and by franchise to create loyal supporters and fans for themselves. Reach-out programmes are being held and we will keep players interactions and have done local cricket in all five parts of UP to find new talent and connect with locals.”

The tournament will conclude on September 14, and they have kept the star attractions for it under wraps.