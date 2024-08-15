 Sara Ali Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs celebrate Independence Day 2024 on social media - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 15, 2024
Sara Ali Khan to Ayushmann Khurrana, celebs celebrate Independence Day 2024 on social media

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 15, 2024 02:09 PM IST

From unfurling the national flag to donning patriotic colors, here’s how Bollywood stars are celebrating Independence Day

Bollywood stars like Sara Ali Khan, Diana Pentry, Nimrat Kaur, and Ayushmann Khurrana joined the nation in celebrating Independence Day with heartfelt social media posts. Their feeds were adorned with the tricolour, patriotic messages, and images that evoked national pride. While some chose to share inspirational quotes, others opted for personal anecdotes about the country's freedom struggle. Check out below

(source: instagram)
(source: instagram)

