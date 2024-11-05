After Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor gives a glimpse into Stree’s world tour on Halloween

Apart from her films, a major reason that makes Shraddha Kapoor a fan favourite amongst netizens is her social media presence. She is incredibly active, quite relatable and adores her Instagram followers, often interacting with them in the comment section of her posts. Shraddha is also loved by her millions of fans for being quirky and funny. Take her latest story on social media, for instance. The actor, who is currently busy soaring high on the success of her last release Stree 2, gave netizens a glimpse of Stree’s world tour. Shraddha Kapoor introduces us to another Stree

Shraddha shares a glimpse of Stree fever across the globe

That’s right! While the people of our country were celebrating Diwali, Stree was busy roaming the streets for Halloween. Let us explain! Stree fever took over on the holiday with many using the character as either a costume or a spooky decoration for their house. Sharing a video of the same on her Instagram story, Shraddha wrote: “Horror comedy universe with a twist😂😂😂. Halloween ab ban gaya Streeoween!👻” In this clip, a woman walks in dressed as Stree and is joined by another woman dressed as Shraddha, followed by Munjya and Bhediya who are all characters in the Maddock horror comedy universe.

Interestingly, this group of fans won the Best Bollywood Group Costume award for dressing up as Stree, her daughter, Munjya and Bhediya on Halloween. In another clip shared by Shraddha, we witness the Stree fever in Brampton, Canada. Here we see a saree-clad spirit hanging right above a poster which says ‘O Stree kal aana’. Along with this video, Shraddha wrote: “Woh Stree hai, usse duniya ghoomne ke liye plane ticket par paise kharchne ki zaroorat nahi hai👻. Stree on her world tour🙏.”

Well, the Stree fever doesn’t seem to be dying any time soon. On the work front, Shraddha was rumoured to join Allu Arjun next in Pushpa 2: The Rule for a special song. But things did not work out, according to latest reports. There was also buzz about Shraddha reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor in Dhoom 4. But we will have to wait for confirmation. Until then, O Stree tum chalti rehena!