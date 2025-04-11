Think you're in the know? Watch The Right Angle before you say so

Menu Explore
ByHT Correspondent
Apr 11, 2025 11:23 AM IST

Starting April 11, Hindustan Times introduces The Right Angle, a show hosted by Sonal Kalra.

In a world where Gen Z is constantly on the move and more likely to get their news from Reddit or Instagram than from credible sources, the question arises - who can they trust for the right information, especially when it comes to entertainment and lifestyle? That's where Hindustan Times steps in.

Sonal Kalra will host The Right Angle
Sonal Kalra will host The Right Angle

Starting April 11, we're launching The Right Angle - a weekly video show hosted by Sonal Kalra, Chief Managing Editor (Entertainment & Lifestyle). If you know her, you know she brings a rare mix of credibility, clarity and wit to every conversation. With a career that spans over three decades and a Ramnath Goenka award under her belt, Sonal is just the right one to bring you the right angle.

New episodes will drop every Friday at 7pm, giving you a smart, no-fuss breakdown of the week's biggest buzz.

The show kicks off with The Weekly Wrap- a quick, curated roundup of all the top headlines. It's the easiest way to stay in the loop, especially when you want to avoid feeling out of place at brunch with friends or missing out on the latest celeb tea.

Next up is Solved by Sonal, where we dive deeper into one hot topic each week. In the debut episode (airing tonight at 7pm), Sonal explores a juicy question: What does it really take to get a celebrity to perform at your wedding? From the lakhs they charge to the riders they insist on, she breaks down everything you've always wondered but didn't know who to ask. And that's just the start. From ROFL moments to What to Watch, there's plenty more packed into each episode.

So sit back, tune in, and let The Right Angle become your go-to fix for entertainment and lifestyle - served with substance, not just scroll-bait.

The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra, powered by MiPhi SSD Drives will stream every Friday at 7pm on YouTube of Hindustan Times, Live Mint and Hindustan.

