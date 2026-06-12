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Backrooms: A film can be cryptic, but can't afford to be dull; here's why this disappointing Kane Parsons film is both

Backrooms, which has released in cinemas in India, isn't quite the mind-bender it looked like.

Published on: Jun 12, 2026 07:54 pm IST
By Rishabh Suri
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Expectation is often the root of disappointment. And having gone into Backrooms with sky-high hopes, I can confirm the saying holds true. As the end credits rolled, there wasn't a more disappointed viewer in the theatre than yours truly. The entire experience reminds of the fictional "Cinema of the Unsettling" championed by Gabe in the pop culture favourite series, The Office.

A still from Backrooms

The internet has been abuzz about this sci-fi horror film directed by YouTuber Kane Parsons. Releasing around the same time as Obsession, another theatrical debut from a YouTube creator, conversations have centred on how a new generation of filmmakers is challenging traditional notions of filmmaking and budgets.

As a director, Parsons attempts to add emotional depth through Mary (Renate Reinsve), Clark's psychiatrist, and her traumatic childhood. Yet these threads never fully come together. The film keeps hinting at layers beneath the surface, only to arrive at conclusions that feel underdeveloped. By the time Backrooms finally reveals its hand, one is left wondering whether there was much substance behind the mystery to begin with.

In hindsight, maybe one could interpret the Backrooms as a manifestation of the fears and memories that quietly shape us. Kane Parsons certainly seems interested in something deeper than monsters lurking in dark hallways. Yet for all it's attempts, the film never manages to translate those ideas into engrossing cinema. A movie can be cryptic, but it cannot afford to be dull. Backrooms ends up being both.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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Home / HTCity / Cinema / Backrooms: A film can be cryptic, but can't afford to be dull; here's why this disappointing Kane Parsons film is both
Home / HTCity / Cinema / Backrooms: A film can be cryptic, but can't afford to be dull; here's why this disappointing Kane Parsons film is both
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