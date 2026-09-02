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‘Badshah is sweet, down to earth': Here's what Isha Rikhi had said about former rapper husband before separation

A throwback clip of Isha Rikhi and Badshah giving an interview together is going viral.

Updated on: Sep 2, 2026, 15:14:21 IST
By Rishabh Suri
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They have parted ways now, but there was a time when actor Isha Rikhi had spoken warmly about her former husband, rapper-singer Badshah.

Badshah with Isha.
Badshah with Isha.

The two had actually collaborated on the 2019 Punjabi film, Do Dooni Panj, which he had produced and Isha had acted in. During the promotions of the film, the duo had sat together for an interview with PTC Punjabi, where she was asked about Badshah. The throwback clip is now going viral.

Isha Rikhi had made the news about her marriage to Badshah public only five months back, on social media. However, Badshah had not said anything then. Isha's subsequent social media posts hinted at trouble in their marriage, and on August 31, they made their separation official. Isha will next be seen as a contestant on the reality show Bigg Boss.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rishabh Suri

Rishabh Suri writes for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement HT City. From Bollywood to Hollywood, from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam films, to OTT and television- he covers it all.

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