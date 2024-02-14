 Badshah to debut at Untold music festival - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / Cinema / Badshah to perform as a headlining act on the Mainstage at Untold music festival

Badshah to perform as a headlining act on the Mainstage at Untold music festival

ByShweta Sunny
Feb 14, 2024 09:26 AM IST

The rapper will become the first ever hip-hop artiste of Indian origin to perform as a headlining act on the mainstage at Untold

Famed for being one of the largest electronic music festivals, Untold is preparing to debut in the Middle East as it is scheduled to be hosted from February 15th to 18th at Expo City Dubai, UAE.

Badshah(Photo: Instagram)
Badshah(Photo: Instagram)

Billed as Dubai’s first mega festival, it will see the addition of leading Indian rapper Badshah to its colossal line-up of other international artistes as one of the main stage headliners on Day 2 of the festival.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In an unprecedented first, Badshah will become the first ever hip-hop artiste of Indian origin to perform as a headlining act on the Mainstage at Untold. The 38-year-old will be joining an already stacked bill of headlining talent, including the likes of Armin van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, Don Diablo, Ellie Goulding, Hardwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, Tiësto, G-Eazy, PSY, Hardwell, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Paul Kalkbrenner and Timmy Trumpet.

Renowned music luminaries such as Hot Since 82, Mahmut Orhan, Luciano, Sven Väth, Dubfire, Kasia, Arapu, Cezar, PAAX (Tulum), Nicole Moudaber or Shimza, House Of Yanos, Persic, Andy C, Chase & Status, Masego and Freddie Gibbs , among others, are slated to grace the other stages at Untold Dubai.

Badshah states, “I’m thrilled to be performing alongside some stellar acts at Untold Dubai. Looking forward to taking India to the world!”

Celebrating 25 iconic years of HT City! Grab your chance to groove at a jamming session by the legendary band EUPHORIA. Participate Now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On