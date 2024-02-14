Badshah to perform as a headlining act on the Mainstage at Untold music festival

Famed for being one of the largest electronic music festivals, Untold is preparing to debut in the Middle East as it is scheduled to be hosted from February 15th to 18th at Expo City Dubai, UAE. Badshah(Photo: Instagram)

Billed as Dubai’s first mega festival, it will see the addition of leading Indian rapper Badshah to its colossal line-up of other international artistes as one of the main stage headliners on Day 2 of the festival.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

In an unprecedented first, Badshah will become the first ever hip-hop artiste of Indian origin to perform as a headlining act on the Mainstage at Untold. The 38-year-old will be joining an already stacked bill of headlining talent, including the likes of Armin van Buuren, Bebe Rexha, Don Diablo, Ellie Goulding, Hardwell, Sebastian Ingrosso, Tiësto, G-Eazy, PSY, Hardwell, Major Lazer Soundsystem, Paul Kalkbrenner and Timmy Trumpet.

Renowned music luminaries such as Hot Since 82, Mahmut Orhan, Luciano, Sven Väth, Dubfire, Kasia, Arapu, Cezar, PAAX (Tulum), Nicole Moudaber or Shimza, House Of Yanos, Persic, Andy C, Chase & Status, Masego and Freddie Gibbs , among others, are slated to grace the other stages at Untold Dubai.

Badshah states, “I’m thrilled to be performing alongside some stellar acts at Untold Dubai. Looking forward to taking India to the world!”