Balan – The Boy’s success proves the mother-son bond is universal, says director Chidambaram S Poduval

Director Chidambaram S Poduval is delighted that his film, Balan – The Boy, is garnering global recognition. “It was a simple, human story, and I feel it made an instant connection with the audience,” he says. “We knew the narrative would resonate because the theme of a mother-son bond is universal.”

Chidambaram S Poduval

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He finds it heartening that audiences still appreciate simple, authentic storytelling. “We are very fortunate that the film is being recognised in the Hindi belt as well; it’s a much larger audience. While mainstream films certainly have their time and place, there is always room for stories that are rooted in our own experiences.”

Reflecting on the increasing attention given to the humility of Malayalam cinema, Chidambaram notes that regional films excel because their stories transcend language and geography.

Looking ahead, the director is busy developing a Hindi project. “I have been working on a Hindi story for the past year and a half. It is still in the development and screenplay stage, but I hope to have something ready by next year. The filmmaking process and the economics will certainly be different, but I have always admired Hindi cinema.” On a lighter note, he adds, “I don’t necessarily have a preference for stories about boys, but it seems to have happened twice!”

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{{^usCountry}} The next phase for Balan – The Boy is a festival run. “We have sent out submissions and are awaiting responses,” he shares. “We have also received a few invites, which will be a great commercial boost.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The next phase for Balan – The Boy is a festival run. “We have sent out submissions and are awaiting responses,” he shares. “We have also received a few invites, which will be a great commercial boost.” {{/usCountry}}

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On the evolution of Malayalam cinema, Chidambaram explains that in the past, “Without the luxury of big budgets, filmmakers relied heavily on strong drama and performance—a formula that sustained the industry for a long time.”

Chidambaram cites a diverse mix of filmmakers and actors he admires. “I love the work of Vishal (Bhardwaj) and Anurag Kashyap, alongside Hindi classics like Tere Naam and Om Shanti Om. I believe commercial cinema is actually the hardest to get right. As an audience member, I enjoy watching Shah Rukh (Khan), Aamir (Khan), and Vicky (Kaushal).”

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