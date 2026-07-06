For many actors, a reality show can become a turning point. While Bigg Boss Marathi 6 gave Reva Kaurase greater visibility and helped her connect with a wider audience, the actor says success in the entertainment industry doesn’t come overnight. The opportunities may increase, but the struggle to find meaningful work remains very real.

BB 6 Marathi Reva Kaurase on facing casting couch in a south: It took me time to recover, I believed I had got the film

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Reflecting on life after Bigg Boss Marathi, Reva says that while the show undoubtedly amplified her reach, it did not eliminate the uncertainty that comes with the profession.

"Bigg Boss is a huge platform and a very big brand, so it has definitely made a difference. But I was already working in television before the show. TV offers were coming even then, and when it comes to films, I'm still attending meetings and waiting to see what the right opportunity is," she shares.

Behind the growing recognition, however, lies an experience that the actress says left a lasting impact on both her career and her confidence. Opening up about one of the most difficult phases of her journey, Reva recalled an alleged casting couch incident she encountered while being considered for a South film — an experience that turned a promising opportunity into a deeply disturbing one.

Casting couch experience

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Recalling the incident, she said she had been flown to Hyderabad, where she spent three days attending look tests, camera trials, and workshops. Everything, she said, was conducted professionally, leaving her convinced she had landed the role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling the incident, she said she had been flown to Hyderabad, where she spent three days attending look tests, camera trials, and workshops. Everything, she said, was conducted professionally, leaving her convinced she had landed the role. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

"They flew me to Hyderabad and everything looked completely professional. I went through look tests, camera trials, and workshops for three days. I genuinely believed I had got the film," Reva shares, adding that she was even handed a signing amount and informed that the official agreement would be signed on an auspicious day. But shortly afterward, communication from the makers allegedly stopped.

"When I finally confronted them, I was indirectly told that one of the producers wanted personal favours from me. I was shocked. It was a very early phase of my career and I couldn't believe someone could even say something like that," she explains. Refusing to compromise, Reva immediately walked away from the project.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"I never spoke to that person again. If those were the conditions, they should have been communicated from the beginning instead of wasting my time." The emotional aftermath stayed with her long after she returned home. Reva revealed that she didn’t even feel safe enough to remain there and had to arrange her own return journey. "They didn't even book my return ticket, so I booked it myself and came back to Pune. I didn't tell my family what had happened because it was extremely heartbreaking."

She added, "To be very honest, it took me time to recover. I wasn't active for almost two months because I couldn't process what had happened. I had already told my friends and family that I was doing something big, and suddenly I had to return without the project. I didn't even have the courage to tell my family what had actually happened." It was only after confiding in her sister that she slowly found the strength to move forward.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Over time, I got back to work and started working with good people. After that, I never experienced anything like that again."

The incident changed the way she approaches her career. Reva says she has become far more cautious while selecting projects and the people she works with. "I'm always very careful while choosing projects. I don't want to do just anything. I want to choose the right opportunities."

Choosing OTT over TV projects

Although the experience deeply affected her, the actor says she doesn’t want one incident to define an entire industry. After taking nearly one-and-a-half years to heal, she began auditioning again, albeit with greater caution. "It took me time to recover emotionally. Then I realised there are many genuine directors and production houses as well. If the people are genuine and the production house is professional, I'm open to working."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The actor is currently auditioning and working towards establishing a career in OTT. "Right now, my priority is OTT and films because they give actors the opportunity to explore different characters and stories. Television often becomes repetitive — you end up playing the same character for years. Today, audiences are also looking for content that feels more real and relatable, and OTT offers that space. As an actor, I want to experiment with different roles instead of being stereotyped, which is why I'm focusing more on OTT and films at this stage of my career," she concludes.