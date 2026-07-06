Before Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj, here are four other Indian OTT films, shows which had got into trouble

The controversy around Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj continues to grow by the hour. After getting a guerilla release (sudden drop on Zee5 without any prior information or promotions, three years after being stuck at the Censor Board level), Diljit went live on Instagram and claimed that the viewers should watch and download it before it is pulled down. Satluj

And his prediction came true- it was indeed pulled from the streaming platform without any concrete reason on Sunday evening. The statement from Zee5 simply attributed it to, “…in light if the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice.” Diljit, meanwhile has encouraged his fans to circulate pirated copies of the film, even as Zee5 requested fans to wait till they bring the film back. Satluj, earlier titled Panjab'95, revolves around the disappearance of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra in 1995.

This isn't the first time an Indian web show or film has had to face trouble. While any legal issues are yet to be declared for Satluj, we revisit some past OTT projects which got entangled: